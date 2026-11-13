⚠️ Dickinson County email temporarily down

Dickinson County email is currently not working from Fri, Nov 13 through Fri, Nov 20, 2026 due to a Microsoft outage.

During this time, messages sent to any county email address may not go through.

If you need help from a county office, please use other options like:

Calling the department by phone

Visiting the office in person

Using online forms or tools on the county website

Plan ahead if you have time‑sensitive business with the county while email is down.