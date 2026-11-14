LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders may have officially turned the page to Fernando Mendoza, but the decision to hand their rookie quarterback the starting job reportedly came much sooner than some within the organization originally anticipated.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Raiders initially intended to retain veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins beyond Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, potentially delaying Mendoza’s debut until after the team’s Week 13 bye.

However, following Sunday’s 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the organization’s plans changed.

The Raiders ultimately traded Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick, clearing the way for Mendoza to make his first NFL start Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

The decision represents a significant shift for a franchise attempting to balance the development of its future quarterback with the challenges of the current season.

Raiders Initially Wanted to Keep Cousins

Despite speculation surrounding Cousins’ future, the Raiders reportedly weren’t eager to move the 38-year-old quarterback. Graziano reported that Minnesota had contacted Las Vegas about acquiring Cousins before last weekend, but those initial inquiries failed to produce an agreement.

“As recently as last weekend, there were people in that organization who wanted to stick to the plan — to keep Cousins past the trade deadline and hold off on playing Mendoza a few more weeks, maybe even until after their Week 13 bye,” Graziano reported.

“The Vikings called the Raiders about Cousins prior to last weekend, but it wasn’t until after Sunday that they felt there was a chance Vegas would trade him.”

The report suggests that the Raiders had not reached a complete organizational consensus on when Mendoza should take over. Keeping Cousins would have allowed the rookie additional time to develop while observing an experienced quarterback.

However, Minnesota’s continued interest presented Las Vegas with an opportunity to acquire draft capital while accelerating its transition at the position. Ultimately, the Raiders decided the compensation and opportunity to evaluate Mendoza outweighed the benefits of maintaining their original timeline.

Loss to 49ers Preceded Change in Direction

The timing of the trade is particularly notable considering what happened against San Francisco. The Raiders struggled offensively during their 38-17 defeat, with turnovers playing a major role in the outcome.

Las Vegas committed five second-half turnovers as the 49ers took control of the game. Although Cousins had produced 20 touchdown passes this season, the loss highlighted the inconsistencies that have contributed to the Raiders’ 4-5 record.

The defeat also came just days before the NFL trade deadline, forcing the organization to make an important decision about its quarterback situation. Rather than continue with Cousins for several more weeks, general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak elected to move forward with their first overall draft selection.

The decision gives Mendoza eight remaining regular-season games to gain valuable experience and demonstrate his readiness to lead the offense. While Graziano’s reporting indicates the Raiders reconsidered their plans after Sunday’s game, the organization has not publicly identified the defeat as the sole reason for the trade.

Kirk Cousins Leaves Lasting Impression on Mendoza

Although Cousins’ departure was unexpected, his influence on Mendoza could prove valuable throughout the rookie’s career. Mendoza spent months learning from the veteran quarterback, who previously played six seasons with Minnesota from 2018 through 2023.

The rookie credited Cousins with helping him understand the demands of playing quarterback at the professional level. Cousins “had me with open arms and has taught me so many things, whether it’s film study, how to operate as a starting quarterback, all the different multifaceted approaches that have made him so successful,” Mendoza said.

“He has shared with no restrictions or constraints.”

The relationship provided Mendoza with an opportunity to learn from a quarterback who has experienced both success and adversity during a lengthy NFL career. From studying defensive schemes to understanding the preparation required throughout an NFL season, Mendoza benefited from having an established veteran in the quarterback room. Now, those lessons will be tested on the field.

W eek 13 bye.

Instead, the Raiders moved Cousins before the trade deadline and placed their confidence in the 23-year-old rookie.

The decision may have surprised players and altered the organization’s original timeline, but it also provides clarity about the franchise’s direction.

Cousins now has an opportunity to help Minnesota pursue a playoff berth, while Mendoza begins the process of establishing himself as Las Vegas’ long-term answer at quarterback.

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Robert LaMar is a Deputy Editor for Dice City Sports. You can follow him on X via @RobertLaMar26

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