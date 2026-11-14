ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — A violent confrontation involving former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and members of Team Nurmagomedov has resulted in prison sentences, substantial fines and deportation orders, according to reports citing the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The incident occurred Wednesday at a hotel hosting activities surrounding Real American Freestyle (RAF), when former PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov allegedly approached Dvalishvili during an interview and slapped him.

The confrontation quickly escalated into a large brawl involving members of both fighters’ entourages, resulting in multiple arrests.

According to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, six members of Team Nurmagomedov received six-month prison sentences, fines of 300,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams (approximately $81,700) each and orders for deportation after completing their sentences.

Dvalishvili and an associate were fined 50,000 dirhams (approximately $13,600) each but avoided prison sentences. The incident has created significant controversy within the mixed martial arts community, particularly as Usman Nurmagomedov considers his next career move.

Hotel Confrontation Escalates Into Massive Brawl

The altercation reportedly began while Dvalishvili was participating in a media interview at the host hotel in Abu Dhabi. According to MMA Junkie, Nurmagomedov approached the former UFC champion and allegedly struck him across the face.

What began as a confrontation between two fighters quickly developed into a larger physical altercation as individuals from both groups became involved. Video footage circulated across social media, showing the chaotic scene before authorities intervened.

Police subsequently arrested individuals involved in the confrontation. The incident drew considerable attention because of the fighters’ connections to two prominent camps in mixed martial arts.

Dvalishvili has established himself as one of the sport’s most accomplished bantamweights, while Nurmagomedov belongs to the fighting family associated with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the consequences extended far beyond the rivalry between the two camps.

Abu Dhabi Authorities Issue Prison Sentences and Fines

According to reporting from The National and information attributed to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, authorities imposed significant penalties following the confrontation.

Six members of Team Nurmagomedov were sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 dirhams each. They were also ordered to be deported after completing their sentences.

Dvalishvili and a companion received fines of 50,000 dirhams each for offenses described as disturbing public security and assaulting others. Neither received a prison sentence.

RAF CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein subsequently confirmed that Dvalishvili had been released. The reported penalties demonstrate the seriousness with which Abu Dhabi authorities treated the incident.

The available account does not identify all six individuals sentenced to prison or establish whether Usman Nurmagomedov was among them. That distinction is important as questions continue surrounding his involvement and potential legal consequences.

Two People Who Filmed Brawl Also Sentenced

In an additional development, two individuals who recorded and distributed footage of the confrontation also received prison sentences. According to the judicial department’s reported ruling, both were sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 dirhams each.

They were also ordered to be deported after serving their sentences. Authorities reportedly confiscated their phones and ordered the footage deleted. The penalties were connected to violations of privacy laws involving the recording and publication of the altercation through information technology.

The ruling highlights the legal risks associated with recording and distributing footage of private incidents in the United Arab Emirates. While videos of fights frequently circulate across social media, local privacy laws can impose serious consequences on individuals who film and publish such material.

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