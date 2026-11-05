Deontay Wilder vs. Jai Opetaia: Heavyweight Power Meets Cruiserweight Dominance on Joshua-Fury Undercard

CARDIFF, WALES — Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is preparing for another high-profile showdown, but this time, the man standing across from him will be one of boxing’s most dangerous cruiserweights.

Wilder is set to face undefeated cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in a co-feature of the highly anticipated heavyweight superfight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

The matchup brings together two explosive punchers at very different stages of their careers. For Wilder, it’s an opportunity to remind the boxing world that his devastating right hand remains one of the most dangerous weapons in the heavyweight division.

For Opetaia, it’s an opportunity to make a statement in his heavyweight debut and prove that his dominance at cruiserweight can translate against bigger, more experienced opponents. With Joshua and Fury headlining the event, Wilder and Opetaia could deliver one of the evening’s most intriguing fights.

Wilder Looking to Extend His Heavyweight Legacy

At 41 years old, Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) remains one of the most recognizable names in heavyweight boxing. The former WBC champion built his reputation on extraordinary punching power, compiling an impressive knockout record during his championship reign.

Standing 6-foot-7 with an 83-inch reach, Wilder became one of the division’s most feared fighters through his ability to end a contest with a single right hand. But the past several years have been challenging for the former champion.

His trilogy with Tyson Fury marked a turning point in his career, with Wilder suffering two stoppage defeats after their controversial first meeting ended in a draw. Subsequent losses to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang raised additional questions about how much Wilder had left at the elite level.

However, Wilder showed that he remains capable of competing in demanding fights when he earned a hard-fought split-decision victory over Derek Chisora in April. Now, facing an undefeated champion moving up in weight, Wilder has an opportunity to secure another significant victory. But defeating Opetaia will require more than relying on his trademark right hand.

Jai Opetaia Takes His Biggest Risk Yet

Opetaia (31-0, 24 KOs) enters the matchup with an unblemished professional record and a reputation as one of boxing’s most accomplished cruiserweights. The Australian southpaw captured the Ring and IBF cruiserweight championships in 2022 and has continued establishing himself as a dominant force in the division.

With seven knockouts in his previous nine fights, Opetaia has demonstrated the combination of technical skill, speed and punching power necessary to compete against elite opposition.

But stepping into the heavyweight division against Wilder represents an entirely different challenge. Opetaia will surrender approximately five inches in height and seven inches in reach.

Those physical disadvantages could become significant against a fighter capable of generating enormous power from long range. However, Opetaia brings advantages of his own.

His southpaw stance, quick combinations, movement and ability to attack from different angles could create problems for Wilder, particularly if the Australian can avoid standing directly in front of the former heavyweight champion.

The biggest question is whether Opetaia can absorb the kind of punches that have ended the nights of so many heavyweight opponents.

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Robert LaMar is a Deputy Editor for Dice City Sports. You can follow him on X via @RobertLaMar26

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