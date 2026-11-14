Boxer is a 2-year-old pup who is thought to be a, you guessed it, Boxer mix. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Meet Boxer, a loving young pup who is searching for his place in the world, and hopes it could be by your side. Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, recently introduced Boxer after he came into their care. According to the rescue, “Mama said knock you out, but this stray boy from Tennessee is ready to hug it out...with you!” He is now living safe and sound with a loving foster while he awaits what comes next.

Boxer is a 2-year-old pup who is thought to be a, you guessed it, Boxer mix. He is a large boy who currently weighs approximately 84 pounds. His foster says, “Dogs? He gets along great. Kids? They're his biggest fans. Cats? He hasn't met but he's ready to schmooze, baby! Boxer is as cool as Muhammad Ali and loves to meet strangers everywhere he goes. What can he say? He's got charisma for days!”

He is a large boy who currently weighs approximately 84 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

When it comes to training, GDRNE says, “He appears to be house-trained and does very well with leashes and crates. He's even learned a few commands like ‘stay’ and ‘sit.’ With your help and patience, he'll finally be able to play ‘Simon Says,’ which has always been a lifelong goal!” Potential adopters should be pleased to know that he is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. His profile ends, “This boy's a champ! Adopt Boxer today!”

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group headquartered in Massachusetts. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

His foster says, “Dogs? He gets along great. Kids? They're his biggest fans." Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

His profile ends, “This boy's a champ! Adopt Boxer today!” Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

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