Tia and Chris Ramsdell never imagined that a tiny piece of an everyday medication could turn their world upside down. Photo by Tia & Chris Ramsdell

Tia and Chris Ramsdell never imagined that a tiny piece of an everyday medication could turn their world upside down. But in early October, a seemingly harmless fragment of an ibuprofen tablet, left in a baggie on their kitchen counter, nearly cost them their one-year-old cat, Pepper.

After realizing Pepper had ingested the medication, the Ramsdells rushed him to their local veterinarian in Maine. But as the cat’s condition rapidly deteriorated, it became clear that Pepper would require specialized critical care equipment. What followed was a desperate race against the clock that spanned across New England, ultimately landing Pepper at Angell Memorial Hospital in Boston. The young cat’s kidneys were failing, requiring immediate dialysis and an emergency blood transfusion.

The blood that saved Pepper’s life was supplied at no cost by VEG ER for Pets in Peabody, Massachusetts, highlighting a vital, behind-the-scenes network of veterinary collaboration that kicks into gear when a pet’s life is on the line.

“At VEG ER For Pets, we work closely with many of the specialty hospitals in the area,” explains Dr. Jaclyn Jacobson, Medical Director at VEG ER For Pets. “At the end of the day, the safety of the pet is the most important, and if another hospital needs supplies to aid in their recovery, we are always happy to help. Angell was able to perform dialysis, which is a highly specialized treatment. While we do not perform dialysis here, we provided blood for his transfusion which aided his recovery.”

The blood that saved Pepper’s life was supplied at no cost by VEG ER for Pets in Peabody, Massachusetts. Photo by Tia & Chris Ramsdell

Pepper’s harrowing journey serves as a stark reminder of a danger lurking in millions of American homes. According to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, over-the-counter medications and supplements are a leading source of pet toxin exposures. Because pets metabolize human medications differently, even a single pill of Advil, Tylenol, or cold medicine can cause a life-threatening emergency, leading to gastrointestinal ulcers, severe liver damage, or acute kidney injury.

The terrifying reality for many pet parents is that they may not even see the accidental ingestion happen. A dropped pill on a bathroom rug or an unsecured bottle on a nightstand can be consumed in a matter of seconds.

“Medications can cause many clinical signs and are often dose-dependent,” Dr. Jacobson notes. “Some act quickly, while others are delayed. Clinical signs may be restlessness, vomiting, lethargy, drooling, behavioral changes, and/or diarrhea. If you are concerned your pet ingested medication at any time, please have a veterinarian evaluate them.”

When a pet parent realizes an ingestion has occurred, panic often sets in, prompting some to search for DIY home remedies. Dr. Jacobson strongly advises against this. “We don’t recommend inducing vomiting at home as there can be complications associated with hydrogen peroxide,” she warns. “We recommend bringing your pet to the ER. In addition, we partner closely with the toxicologists at the ASPCA Poison Control on a pet’s case. Families are welcome to call them while they’re on the way to the emergency room."

“I am thrilled to report that our dear Pepper Boy has made an incredible recovery,” Tia says Photo by Tia & Chris Ramsdell

Human medications aren’t the only stealthy threats hiding in plain sight. When asked what other common household items consistently surprise frantic pet parents in the ER, Dr. Jacobson immediately points to household flora.

“Lily exposure is a common toxicity we see in cats, particularly around holidays,” Dr. Jacobson says. “Cats do not need to ingest a large amount for it to be deadly. They can ingest a small amount of pollen that has fallen onto the table, floor, or their fur, chew on a leaf or petal, or drink water from the vase to be considered at risk. If you’re having flowers delivered to a home with cats, please specify that they should not include lilies.”

For Pepper and his family, the immediate medical crisis was only the first hurdle. Once stabilized and discharged, the road to recovery required immense patience and vigilance at home.

“I would say the most challenging aspect for me was waiting on the rechecks of his blood work and overall health,” Tia recalls. “He was on quite a few medications when they sent him home that required precise scheduling, but waiting to find out when he didn’t need another appointment was really tough. Other pet parents should know that they can only control so much, and it’s okay to have anxieties about your babies.”

Today, the anxiety of those long October nights has finally begun to fade, replaced by the comforting, familiar routines of a happy household.

“I am thrilled to report that our dear Pepper Boy has made an incredible recovery,” Tia says. “He is back to being the snuggly, precocious lil guy that he was before he got sick.”

“He is back to being the snuggly, precocious lil guy that he was before he got sick.” Photo by Tia & Chris Ramsdell





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