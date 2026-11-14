Dopey Magic is a 7-week-old puppy who is thought to be a mix of Black Labrador Retriever and Boxer. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, would like you to meet Dopey Magic, an adventurous young puppy who recently came into their care alongside several siblings. According to the rescue, “The MAGIC pups were born to Disney Momma Magic (pictured) in a shelter during a cold spell in Tennessee. It may not have been Cinderella's castle, but these pups believe the most magical place on Earth is right here with you!”

Dopey Magic is a 7-week-old puppy who is thought to be a mix of Black Labrador Retriever and Boxer. Predicted to be the rescue to be medium-sized as an adult, he is currently a small boy who weighs approximately 9.9 pounds. He is now living with a loving foster who says, “Endearing, wide-eyed, and full of pep, Dopey is the best boy! Bonus points: He's also a Senior Wilderness Explorer. So the next time you tie a thousand helium balloons to your home to fly to South America, he'll be more than ready to go along for the adventure!”

Predicted to be the rescue to be medium-sized as an adult, he is currently a small boy who weighs approximately 9.9 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Socially, Dopey does well with other pups and children, but has not had the chance to meet any cats. Since he is still a baby, he is not yet housebroken and will require a patient family to help with that, in addition to teaching him about leashes, basic commands, and crates. Potential adopters should be pleased to know that at the time of his adoption, he will be neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. Dopey’s profile ends, “They can't wait to make your dreams come true with faith, trust, and a little bit of pixie dust!”

Based in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

“Endearing, wide-eyed, and full of pep, Dopey is the best boy!" Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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