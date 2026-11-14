Walt Magic is a 7-week-old puppy who is thought to be a mix of Boxer and Yellow Labrador Retriever. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Get ready to meet a tiny young puppy who is searching for his place in the world, and hopes it could be by your side. Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, recently introduced Walt Magic after he came into their care. According to the rescue, “The MAGIC pups were born to Disney Momma Magic in a shelter during a cold spell in Tennessee. It may not have been Cinderella's castle, but these pups believe the most magical place on Earth is right here with you!”

Walt Magic is a 7-week-old puppy who is thought to be a mix of Boxer and Yellow Labrador Retriever. Expected to be medium-sized as an adult, he is currently an itty-bitty boy who weighs approximately 4 pounds. He is now living with a loving foster who says, “Walt is the runt of his litter and was bottle-fed until he could eat. When he's not drawing a cartoon mouse named Mickey, he's exploring the world around him with childlike curiosity. This sweet boy's got a touch more special in him than his littermates and is as dazzling as the fireworks show at Disney World!”

Expected to be medium-sized as an adult, he is currently an itty-bitty boy who weighs approximately 4 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Socially, Walt does well with other pups and children, but has not met any cats since coming into rescue care. Since he is still a baby, he is not yet housebroken and will require a patient family to help with that in addition to teaching him about crates, leashes, and basic commands. Potential adopters should be pleased to know that at the time of his adoption, he will be neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. Walt’s profile ends, “They can't wait to make your dreams come true with faith, trust, and a little bit of pixie dust!”

Based in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

Walt's momma, Disney Momma Magic. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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