However, thanks to unusually mild fall temperatures, you might find an unexpected guest soaking up the rays on your driveway. Photo by Curtis Adams

If you live in New England, late November usually means pulling out the heavy winter coats and preparing for frost. However, thanks to unusually mild fall temperatures, you might find an unexpected guest soaking up the rays on your driveway: a garter or milk snake. While it can be jarring to encounter a snake when you’re expecting to shovel snow, these slithery neighbors are just taking advantage of the lingering warmth before they finally tuck themselves away for the winter.

Reptiles don't hibernate exactly like mammals do; they enter a state called brumation. During brumation, a snake's metabolism drastically slows down, and they seek out frost-free dens, known as hibernacula, such as animal burrows, rock crevices, or even the crawl spaces under our homes. Because they are ectothermic (cold-blooded), they rely entirely on their environment to regulate their body temperature. When a balmy late-fall day hits, snakes will briefly postpone their winter sleep to bask. Dark asphalt driveways and concrete walkways act like giant heat sinks, absorbing solar energy during the day and retaining it into the late afternoon, making them the perfect makeshift saunas for snakes trying to squeeze in one last sunbath.

The most common culprits in New England, the common garter snake and the eastern milk snake, are relatively harmless. Photo by Deneen L Treble

If you spot one of these late-season sunbathers, there is absolutely no reason to panic. The most common culprits in New England, the common garter snake and the eastern milk snake, are relatively harmless to humans and are highly beneficial for local ecosystems. Garter snakes are excellent at keeping garden pests like slugs and insects in check, while milk snakes are famously efficient rodent hunters. In fact, if a milk snake is hanging around your foundation, it’s likely doing you the immense favor of keeping winter mice out of your basement.

Navigating around these sluggish reptiles is incredibly straightforward. Because the cooler ambient air makes them lethargic, they aren't looking to strike; they just want to be left alone to warm up. If a snake is in your path, simply give it a wide berth and walk around it. If it’s resting right where you need to park your car or step, you can gently encourage it to move along by lightly spraying it from a distance with a garden hose or gently sweeping near it with a long-handled broom. Never try to pick it up or strike it, as snakes generally only bite when they feel trapped, cornered, or directly handled.

In fact, if a milk snake is hanging around your foundation, it’s likely doing you the immense favor of keeping winter mice out of your house Photo by Jon Sailer on Unsplash

Ultimately, a snake on your driveway in late November is a testament to nature's adaptability in the face of shifting weather patterns. Rather than a cause for alarm, consider it a rare opportunity to observe New England's wildlife enjoying an extended autumn. So, the next time you step out for a surprisingly warm late-fall stroll, keep an eye on the pavement; you might just spot one of these startling sunbathers catching a few final rays before winter truly arrives.

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