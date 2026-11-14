Bella Rose is a 10-month-old puppy who is thought to be a German Shepherd mix. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

A local and dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), would like you to meet Bella Rose, a loving young pup who recently came into their care and is hoping to find her place in this world. According to the rescue, “What's in a name? That which we call ‘Bella Rose’ by any other name would smell as sweet? Bella Rose is as beautiful as midsummer night's dream.” She is now living with a loving foster while she awaits what comes next.

Bella Rose is a 10-month-old puppy who is thought to be a German Shepherd mix. Expected to stay large when fully grown, she currently weighs approximately 75 pounds. Her foster says, “When she's not quoting Shakespeare or spending hours frolicking among the wildflowers, Bella Rose enjoys playing with her favorite people. Young, healthy, beautiful, and smart, Bella Rose is the full package! She's a spirited gal who will greet strangers by jumping into their arms with kisses like a long-lost love.”

Expected to stay large when fully grown, she currently weighs approximately 75 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Socially, GDRNE notes, “While she's still working on her greetings with humans (and hopes to one day meet children), she has done well with other dogs. Birds, chickens, and cats are her favorite things to chase, so ideally, those animals will not be present in her future home.” She will require a patient family to help with potty-training in addition to teaching her about crates, leashes, and basic commands. She is, however, already spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. Bella’s profile ends, “Bella Rose awaits patiently! Adopt her today!”

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group headquartered in Massachusetts. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

"Young, healthy, beautiful, and smart, Bella Rose is the full package!" Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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