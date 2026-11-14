With the holiday season approaching, it feels like it should finally be "safe winter time" to put the seed out. Photo by Sagar Kumar Singh

As we settle into November on the South Shore, the familiar urge to hang up the bird feeders and welcome our feathered friends back to the yard is stronger than ever. With the holiday season approaching, it feels like it should finally be "safe winter time" to put the seed out without attracting unwanted wildlife. Unfortunately, the recent warm streak we are experiencing is throwing a major wrench into those seasonal plans, and leaving your feeders out right now is essentially rolling out the red carpet for hungry black bears.

Typically, black bears in Massachusetts head to their dens between mid-November and early December. However, a bear's internal winter clock is largely driven by snow cover and food availability rather than a strict calendar. Because bears are not true hibernators, they enter a lighter state of torpor, they can easily rouse and remain active when the weather stays mild and food is still accessible. With the warm weather delaying their winter slumber, local bears are currently in a state of hyperphagia, a period of frantic, late-fall feeding where they try to pack on as much fat as possible before finally denning.

ypically, black bears in Massachusetts head to their dens between mid-November and early December. Photo by I.E Mike

This is where the well-intentioned bird feeder becomes a serious problem. The state's black bear population has grown to over 4,500 individuals, and their territory has steadily expanded eastward into our South Shore and suburban neighborhoods. While natural food sources like acorns and hickory nuts begin to dwindle, a backyard bird feeder offers a massive, calorie-dense reward for zero effort.

Bears possess incredible long-term memories and an extraordinary sense of smell; once they discover an easy meal on your porch, they will repeatedly return to that exact spot, even months or years later. MassWildlife actually warns that because of our robust bear population, there is no longer a safe time of year to leave bird feeders out, as they are the number one attractant drawing bears into residential yards.

Because bears are not true hibernators, they enter a lighter state of torpor. Photo by Jeff Wiles

If you want to protect your property and keep our local wildlife wild, you need to take the feeders down this week. Instead of seed, wildlife experts recommend putting out a clean bird bath or planting native fruit-bearing shrubs to support local birds. By removing the all-you-can-eat buffet from your porch, you are helping ensure that our neighborhood bears finally go to sleep for the season, and that you don't step outside to find a 300-pound visitor having breakfast on your patio.

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