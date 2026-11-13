Flint Funny is a 7-month-old puppy who is thought to be a mix of Yellow Labrador Retriever and Black and Tan Coonhound. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, would like you to meet Flint Funny, a local pup who has been in their care. According to the rescue, “The FUNNY litter's Tennessee owner couldn't care for them anymore (which is no laughing matter), but these hilarious pups can't wait to make you smile with all of their jokes!” He has since been living with a loving foster family while he awaits what comes next.

Flint Funny is a 7-month-old puppy who is thought to be a mix of Yellow Labrador Retriever and Black and Tan Coonhound. Expected to be medium in size as an adult, he is currently a smaller boy who weighs approximately 25 pounds. His foster says, “I’m fostering this little rascal. He’s been great. Not one accident! He learned how to use the doggie door in record time! He’s a smart boy. Very affectionate. Loves to play with a ball in the yard and zoom at high speed.”

Expected to be medium in size as an adult, he is currently a smaller boy who weighs approximately 25 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Socially, Flint gets along well with other pups and children, but has not had the chance to meet any cats since coming into rescue care. In addition to being housebroken, this good boy is already crate-trained. Potential adopters should be pleased to know that he is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. His profile concludes with, “They should stay about the same size as their mom, who was a smaller Terrier mix. Laugh every day with these jokesters and get ready for the time of your life!”

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group headquartered in Massachusetts. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

"Loves to play with a ball in the yard and zoom at high speed.” Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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