Pepper McSnuggles is a 6-week-old puppy who is thought to be an Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler) mix. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Get ready to meet a tiny young puppy who is searching for his place in the world, and hopes it could be by your side. Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, recently introduced Pepper McSnuggles after he came into their care alongside several siblings. According to the rescue, “With 8 in their litter, there's a snuggly pup for everyone! Come on down!” He is now living safely with a loving foster family while he waits for the next chapter of his life to begin.

Pepper McSnuggles is a 6-week-old puppy who is thought to be an Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler) mix. Expected to be medium-sized as an adult, he is currently a small boy who weighs approximately 3 to 5 pounds. His foster says, “Pepper is our spicy little boy with a personality as fun as his name! He has the most beautiful blue eyes and a playful spirit to match. When Pepper is awake, he's ready to go! He loves to play hard, have fun, and make the most of every adventure. But when playtime is over, he switches gears completely and is happiest curled up on you, sleeping as hard as he played.”

Expected to be medium-sized as an adult, he is currently a small boy who weighs approximately 3 to 5 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

When it comes to sociability, Pepper gets along well with children and other pups, but has not had the chance to meet any cats yet. Since he is still a baby, he is not yet housebroken and will require a patient family to help with that, in addition to teaching him about crates, leashes, and basic commands. Potential adopters should be happy to know that at the time of his adoption, he will be neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. Pepper’s profile ends, “Pepper will keep you smiling and then melt your heart when he falls asleep in your arms!”

Based in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

“Pepper is our spicy little boy with a personality as fun as his name!" Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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