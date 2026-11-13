November brings crisp air, earlier sunsets, and for local drivers, the most dangerous roadway hazard of the year: the white-tailed deer rut. Photo by Ar kay

November brings crisp air, earlier sunsets, and for local drivers, the most dangerous roadway hazard of the year: the white-tailed deer rut. If you've noticed deer acting particularly erratic lately, darting across double yellow lines or standing frozen in the middle of a dark road, you aren't imagining things. We are in the peak of the rut (mating season), and it’s turning our local wildlife into reckless, exhausted hazard zones.

During the rut, bucks are running on pure adrenaline and surging testosterone. Their survival instincts, which normally keep them safely hidden in the woods, are completely overridden by the biological drive to mate. They often stop eating, lose weight, and chase females for miles on end. By the time November rolls around, these bucks are physically exhausted and operating with total tunnel vision. They aren't looking out for cars or predators; they are only looking for does.

We are in the peak of the rut (mating season), and it’s turning our local wildlife into reckless, exhausted hazard zones. Photo by Matt Liatkouski

But why do they suddenly freeze right in the path of your approaching car? The infamous "deer in headlights" phenomenon isn't a sign of stupidity; it's a matter of biology. Deer are crepuscular, meaning they are most active at dawn and dusk. To navigate in low light, their eyes are highly specialized, capturing tiny fractions of ambient light to see in the dark.

When your vehicle's headlights suddenly blast them, their fully dilated pupils are instantly overwhelmed. The intense light overloads their retinas, temporarily blinding them. The deer seems "hypnotized," but it freezes in place simply because it cannot see where to run and is waiting for its vision to return, which takes much longer than the few seconds it takes for your car to reach them.

When your vehicle's headlights suddenly blast them, their fully dilated pupils are instantly overwhelmed. Photo by David Kanigan

Because of this blinding effect and the frenzy of the mating season, there is one critical "golden rule" of the rut that every driver must know: If you see a doe cross the road in the dark, you must stop completely.

Do not tap the brakes and assume the coast is clear just because the female made it into the woods. During the rut, a reckless buck is almost certainly trailing her, nose to the ground, blindly sprinting after her scent trail. He won't pause at the shoulder, look both ways, or care about your headlights; he will barrel straight into the road right behind her.

As we navigate these dark, early evenings, take extra precautions. Slow down in wooded areas, use your high beams when there is no oncoming traffic to spot glowing eyes in the tree line, and always assume that where there is one deer, there is another. Stay alert and keep our roads safe this November.

As we navigate these dark, early evenings, take extra precautions. Photo by Vladimir Srajber

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