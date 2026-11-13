Squirrel is a 1-year-old pup who is thought to be a mix of Boxer and Labrador Retriever. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

A playful young pup named Squirrel is searching for the human who will give him a place in this world, and hopes it could be you. Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, recently highlighted Squirrel, who has been in their care. According to the rescue, “This silly boy lived as a stray in Mississippi and is so happy to meet you.” He is now living safe and sound with a loving foster family while he awaits what comes next.

Squirrel is a 1-year-old pup who is thought to be a mix of Boxer and Labrador Retriever. He is a medium-sized boy who, as of his last weigh-in back in early October, weighed approximately 45 pounds. GDRNE wrote his profile as if in his own voice with, “Anyway, I'm a bubbly puppy full of zest like a lemon and sweet like lemonade! My days are packed with playful antics and cuddles. I loooove making friends and can turn any frown upside down with my goofy charm. There'll be no more sad days on my watch!”

Socially, Squirrel gets along well with everyone he meets, including children, other pups, and even cats. Furthermore, this good boy is already fully housebroken, crate-trained, and walks well on a leash. Potential adopters should be pleased to know that he is already neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. Squirrel’s profile concludes with, “Unlike real squirrels, I won't hide acorns in your house. Isn't that great? Adopt me and let's start our fun-filled journey together!”

He is a medium-sized boy who, as of his last weigh-in back in early October, weighed approximately 45 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group headquartered in Massachusetts. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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