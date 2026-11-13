Cicero Cheesy is an 8-to-9-month-old puppy who is thought to be a German Shepherd mix. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

A local and dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), would like you to meet Cicero Cheesy, a gentle young pup who recently came into their care and is now in need of a home. According to the rescue, “This boy and his brother, Caesar, were rescued from the side of a highway in Tennessee, but they're excited to live the ‘gouda’ life with you!” He is now living safely with a foster while he awaits what comes next.

Cicero Cheesy is an 8-to-9-month-old puppy who is thought to be a German Shepherd mix. While expected to be large when fully grown, he is currently a medium-sized boy who weighs approximately 48 pounds. His foster says, “Cicero is another beautiful dog who will be a wonderful family companion.” Cicero’s foster goes on to say, “He has a shyer personality than his brother but is still very sweet. He also gets along with other dogs, strangers, and kids.”

While expected to be large when fully grown, he is currently a medium-sized boy who weighs approximately 48 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

The rescue is not sure if Cicero has met any cats in his lifetime. When it comes to training, his foster says, “Cicero is okay on a leash, but more training will be needed, along with crates and potty training. But this boy is just such a wonderful dog, you won't even mind!”Potential adopters should be pleased to know he is already neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. Cicero’s profile concludes with, “He just wants to hang with you and ‘brie’ friends forever. Say ‘cheese’ with Cicero Cheesy today!”

Based in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

“Cicero is another beautiful dog who will be a wonderful family companion.” Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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