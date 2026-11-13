But if you share your home with a dog, there is a seemingly harmless and incredibly popular centerpiece that might be lurking. Photo by Poppy Martinez on Pexels

As the crisp autumn air settles in and Thanksgiving approaches, our homes are quickly transformed into cozy holiday havens. From glowing candles to beautiful cornucopias, festive decor is a beloved staple of the season. But if you share your home with a dog, there is a seemingly harmless and incredibly popular centerpiece that might be lurking on your coffee table or front porch, posing a hidden and life-threatening danger.

The culprit in question is the miniature decorative gourd. Photo by NKC Smith on Unsplash

The culprit in question is the miniature decorative gourd. Those adorable, brightly colored, bumpy little pumpkins and oddly shaped gourds are a staple in seasonal bowls and baskets. Unfortunately, to a curious dog, these festive accents look, smell, and roll exactly like a brand-new tennis ball or a fascinating chew toy. It only takes a few unsupervised seconds for a playful pup to swipe one off a low table and turn a holiday display into an impromptu game of indoor fetch.

While plain, cooked pumpkin is famously good for a dog's digestion, these raw, decorative cousins are a completely different story. Miniature gourds and ornamental pumpkins are rock-hard and incredibly fibrous. When a dog chomps down on one, it splinters into rigid, indigestible chunks.

Because a dog's stomach cannot break down this tough, bitter rind, the jagged pieces travel into the digestive tract. Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash

Because a dog's stomach cannot break down this tough, bitter rind, the jagged pieces travel into the digestive tract where they stubbornly lodge. This creates a severe and immediate bowel obstruction. Unlike a soft piece of fabric that might eventually pass, these hard pieces act like a cork, completely blocking the intestines, cutting off blood flow, and creating a fatal veterinary emergency that requires immediate, invasive surgery to save the dog's life.

This Thanksgiving, it is entirely possible to create a beautiful, festive home without putting your furry best friend at risk. If you love the look of autumnal gourds, be sure to place them high up on mantels or sturdy shelves where even the most determined jumper cannot reach them. Alternatively, opt for pet-safe indoor decorations like felt pumpkins or ceramic centerpieces that won't tempt a chewing habit. By being mindful of the holiday decor we bring indoors, we can ensure that the only things stuffed this season are the turkey and our happy, healthy dogs.

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