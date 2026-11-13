Patch Mc Snuggles is a 6-week-old puppy who is thought to be an Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler) mix. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Meet Patch, a local little puppy who is ready to start the next chapter of her life and hopes it could be with you. Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, recently introduced Patch McSnuggles after she came into their care alongside several siblings. According to the rescue, “With 8 in their litter, there's a snuggly pup for everyone! Come on down!” She is now living safely with a loving foster family.

Patch Mc Snuggles is a 6-week-old puppy who is thought to be an Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler) mix. Though expected to be medium in size when an adult, she is currently a tiny thing who weighs between 3 and 5 pounds. Her foster says, “Patch is just as sweet as they come! She's an easygoing girl with a beautiful face and eyes that are hard to resist. She's not one to get overly excited or demand the spotlight. Instead, she's perfectly happy just being part of whatever is going on around her.”

Though expected to be medium in size when an adult, she is currently a tiny thing who weighs between 3 and 5 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Socially, Patch does well with other pups and children, but has not had the chance to meet any cats yet. As she is still very young, she is not yet housebroken and will require a patient family to help with that, in addition to teaching her about crates, leashes, and basic commands. Potential adopters should be pleased to know that at the time of her adoption, she will be spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. Patch’s profile ends, “Sometimes the sweetest souls are the ones who are simply happy to be by your side, and that's our Patch!”

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group headquartered in Massachusetts. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

“Patch is just as sweet as they come! She's an easygoing girl with a beautiful face and eyes that are hard to resist." Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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