To understand why these iconic amphibians are singing in the dead of fall, we have to look at the weather. Photo by Klub Boks

You step outside on a crisp November evening and hear it: the distinct peep-peep-peep ringing from the trees. You check your calendar. It’s definitely not April, but you aren't losing your mind. That familiar chorus really is the spring peeper, and what you’re experiencing is a bizarre local phenomenon known as “autumn peeping.”

To understand why these iconic amphibians are singing in the dead of fall, we have to look at the weather. Spring peepers take their cues from temperature, moisture, and daylight. When a mild weather anomaly brings unseasonably warm fall days followed by cool, damp nights, it perfectly mimics early spring, tricking the frogs' internal clocks.

By late autumn, males have mature reproductive systems and females have already formed their eggs. Photo by Peter Dyllong

Biologically, they are already prepared. They spend their summer getting ready for the next year, meaning by late autumn, males have mature reproductive systems and females have already formed their eggs. When the weather feels right, over-excited males simply can't help but test-drive their vocal sacs, hoping to get a head start—though it's all just a tease, as no actual mating takes place in the fall.

Does this seasonal confusion spell doom for our local frogs as winter approaches? Thankfully, no. To survive freezing New England winters, these tiny survivalists bury themselves under leaf litter and produce massive amounts of glucose, acting as a natural antifreeze that allows them to safely freeze solid. While singing in November burns a little of the energy they’d normally save for March, it’s rarely enough to put them in danger. As soon as the genuine winter freeze hits, they simply power down and wait for the real spring.

Nature loves to throw us a curveball. So the next time you hear the soundtrack of spring just weeks before Thanksgiving, take a moment to appreciate it as a tiny, hopeful echo of the spring that lies ahead.

Does this seasonal confusion spell doom for our local frogs as winter approaches? Thankfully, no. Photo by Dolores Reyes

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