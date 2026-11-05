Cane Corso Mix "Meatball" Looking For New Home After Being Surrendered

Meatball is a 10-month-old puppy who is thought to be a Cane Corso mix. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

A loving young pup named Meatball is searching for the human who will give him a place in this world, and hopes it could be you. Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, recently introduced Meatball after he came into their care. According to the rescue, “This majestic boy may have been surrendered by owners in Tennessee, but he can't wait to find the spaghetti to his meatball in New England!”

Meatball is a 10-month-old puppy who is thought to be a Cane Corso mix. Expected to stay large when fully grown, he currently weighs approximately 80 pounds. Meatball is now living with a loving foster who says, “A Heart Bigger than the meatballs at your favorite Italian spot, 100%. Loves Strangers and is always happy to make a new friend, 100%. Loves to run, walk, skip, and hop, 100%. Loves to cuddle up for movie nights on the couch, 100%.”

Socially, this good boy gets along well with everyone he meets, including strangers, children, other pups, and even cats. He has already mastered several important pup skills. Meatball is housebroken, crate-trained, and walks well on a leash. Potential adopters should be pleased to know that he is also already neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. Meatball’s profile concludes with, “This boy's on a roll! Literally. He's a meatball! Come adopt him today!”

Expected to stay large when fully grown, he currently weighs approximately 80 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Based in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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