The "Summer" Bug That's Actually Most Dangerous to Your Dog Right Now

Believing tick season ends in August is a dangerous myth that could put your furry best friend at risk. Photo by Kristian Aleksandrov on Pexels

As the crisp New England air settles in and the leaves finish falling across Massachusetts, most of us breathe a sigh of relief, assuming we’ve outlasted the bugs of summer. We pack away the bug spray and, unfortunately, many pet owners let their dogs' flea and tick preventatives lapse. But believing tick season ends in August is a dangerous myth that could put your furry best friend at risk.

In reality, tick activity and the illnesses they carry are a year-round threat in Massachusetts. While the state does experience an initial surge in tick activity from March or April through August, there is a major second peak during October and November. This late-fall spike is specifically notorious for adult deer ticks. Stopping your dog's preventative treatments when the weather cools down is a massive mistake, giving these dangerous parasites the perfect opportunity to latch onto your pets when you least expect it.

When it comes to Massachusetts ticks, vigilance isn't just a summer chore; it's a year-round job. Photo by Elina Volkova on Pexels

I was just reminded of this the hard way with my own dog, Momo. Even though we are already in early November, I found a tick completely attached to her after a recent walk. Thankfully, Momo takes her monthly NexGard. The medication did exactly what it was supposed to do; it killed the tick shortly after it bit her skin. However, dead ticks can maintain a strong grip on a dog's skin rather than just falling off immediately.

Because of this, the dead tick's head remained stubbornly embedded in Momo, and her body ended up scabbing over it. Even when a tick dies from preventative medication, an embedded head can take extra time to detach on its own. In our case, that stubborn scab meant we still had to make a frustrating trip to the vet to have it safely removed and the site treated.

Momo’s vet visit was a glaring reminder that frosty mornings don't mean a retreat for deer ticks. Keep up with those monthly preventative treatments through the fall and winter, and be sure to thoroughly check your dog's fur after every outdoor adventure. When it comes to Massachusetts ticks, vigilance isn't just a summer chore; it's a year-round job.

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