Meet Sasha Smile: The 10-Month-Old Great Pyrenees Mix Puppy Looking For Love

Sasha Smile is a 10-month-old puppy who is thought to be a mix of Great Pyrenees and Australian Shepherd. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Meet Sasha, a friendly young pup who is searching for a new home due to no fault of her own. Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, recently introduced Sasha Smile after she came into their care. According to the rescue, “She and her sister, Sari Smile, were surrendered by owners in Tennessee but can't wait to turn YOUR frown upside down!” She is now living safe and sound with a loving foster family.

Sasha Smile is a 10-month-old puppy who is thought to be a mix of Great Pyrenees and Australian Shepherd. Expected to stay large as an adult, she currently weighs approximately 60 pounds. Her foster describes her as a “spirited girl who treats life like it's a party! She's a fun-loving and outgoing pup.” Socially, this sweet girl gets along well with everyone she meets, including strangers, children, other pups, and even cats.

Despite the fact that she is still young, Sasha has already mastered several important pup skills. She is already listed as fully housebroken, crate-trained, and walks well on a leash, “making her an easy addition to just about any family.” Potential adopters should be pleased to know that she is also already spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. Sasha’s profile ends with, “Adventurous and can't wait to find a loving home that'll take her on adventures with them!”

Expected to stay large as an adult, she currently weighs approximately 60 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group headquartered in Massachusetts. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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