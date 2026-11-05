Young Pup Found Alone & Scared Still Searching For Loving Home

Gus Gingerbread is a 1-year-old pup who is thought to be an American Bulldog mix. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

A local and dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), would like you to meet Gus Gingerbread, a loving young pup who has been in their care for some time and is still searching for his happily ever after. According to the rescue, “This sweet boy was found as a stray at a local flea market in Tennessee. He was wandering around and was alone, scared, and hungry. We're so happy we found him when we did and give him food, shelter, and lots of love.”

Gus Gingerbread is a 1-year-old pup who is thought to be an American Bulldog mix. He is on the smaller side of large in size, and as of his last weigh-in back in June, he weighed approximately 55 pounds. He is now living with a loving foster who says, “Gus Gingerbread is very friendly, happy, and absolutely loves people.” His foster goes on to say, “He likes to play fetch but has to learn to bring the ball back! He's a very nice dog with a sparkling attitude!” Socially, he does well with everyone he meets, including other pups, children, and strangers, though he hasn’t had the chance to meet any cats yet.

He is on the smaller side of large in size, and as of his last weigh-in back in June, he weighed approximately 55 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

When it comes to training, Gus will still need work on housebreaking, with the rescue adding, “He does well on the leash and in the car. He's still a young dog, so crating is important when left alone.” Potential adopters should be pleased to know that he is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. Gus' profile ends, “He's still young and will need a family who is committed to his training. He has the best smile and absolutely lights up when he sees his people. We know this boy is going to make the best companion for a loving family!”

Based in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

“Gus Gingerbread is very friendly, happy, and absolutely loves people.” Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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