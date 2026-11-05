Tiny Young Puppy "Porter Guitar" in Need of Loving Home

Porter Guitar is a 9-week-old puppy who is thought to be a Shepherd and Yellow Labrador Retriever mix. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, would like you to meet Porter Guitar, a loving young puppy who recently came into their care alongside several siblings. According to the rescue, “The GUITAR pups were born to stray Dolly Momma Guitar in Tennessee, but naturally, they plan to write a country song about their story. Maybe you'll be the muse for their next hit! He is now living with a loving foster family.

Porter Guitar is a 9-week-old puppy who is thought to be a Shepherd and Yellow Labrador Retriever mix. While he is expected to be medium-sized as an adult, he is currently a small boy who, as of his last weigh-in back in October, weighed approximately 10.3 pounds. His foster says, “Precious. Peppy. Paws-itively perfect. Porter is the kind of bestie you want by your side on the happy days and sad ones. He'll write a song for every moment of your life, even when you're brushing your teeth! He loves his people and can't wait to smother you with kisses.”

Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Socially, he does well with everyone he meets, including other pups, children, and strangers, though he hasn’t had the chance to meet any cats yet. Since he is still a baby, Porter is not yet housebroken and will require a patient family to help with that in addition to teaching him about crates, leashes, and basic commands. Potential adopters should be happy to know that, at the time of his adoption, he will be neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. His profile ends, “Get ready to sing your heart out with the most talented pups around!”

Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group headquartered in Massachusetts. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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