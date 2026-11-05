Mayor Joyce's Project Childhood Looks to Expand After-School Options in Braintree

The Town of Braintree, Massachusetts, is asking residents to share their views on after-school programming for children ages 5 to 12. Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels

The Town of Braintree, Massachusetts, is asking residents to share their views on after-school programming for children ages 5 to 12, a step toward possibly expanding kids' activities outside of school hours. The town announced the survey in a public notice tied to Mayor Joyce's Project Childhood initiative.

According to the Town of Braintree, the town is working to expand access to kids' activities outside of school hours through expanded partnerships with public and private organizations. As Braintree explores opportunities to leverage its resources to support young families, officials said they are currently exploring interest in and need for after-school programming for children ages 5 to 12 in the town.

The town said resident feedback will help it consider design elements for future programming that meet the community's needs. The survey is anticipated to take about five to seven minutes to complete.

Residents can take the survey at docs.google.com/forms. More information about Project Childhood is available at braintreema.gov/1361/Project-Childhood.

Photo by Town of Braintree

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