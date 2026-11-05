Meet Lucky Charms: The 4-Month-Old Blue Heeler Mix Looking For Love

Lucky Charms is a 4-month-old puppy who, expected to be medium-sized as an adult, now weighs approximately 25 pounds. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Get ready to meet a playful young puppy who is searching for his place in this world, and hopes it could be by your side. Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE), a dedicated foster-based dog rescue in Massachusetts, recently introduced Lucky Charms after he came into their care. According to the rescue, “Lucky's favorite thing to do is pretend he's a leprechaun like the Lucky Charms mascot, Lucky! He lives life with the energy and sweetness you can only get from toasted oat cereal with a plethora of colorful marshmallows!”

Lucky Charms is a 4-month-old puppy who, expected to be medium-sized as an adult, now weighs approximately 25 pounds. GDRNE says, “Lucky's Dad was a pure Heeler, and his mom was 80% Heeler, but regardless of his lineage, this charming little stray from Tennessee is 100% love.”This good boy is already listed as being fully housebroken, crate-trained, leash-trained, and knows several commands, such as ‘crate’ to go into his crate.

“Lucky's Dad was a pure Heeler, and his mom was 80% Heeler." Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

Socially, he does well with everyone he meets, including other pups, children, cats, and even chickens. Potential adopters should be pleased to know that he is neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. His profile concludes with, “Once his excitement is over and he gets all his licks out, Lucky will happily snuggle up with you and read over the cereal box's marshmallows: hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, pots of gold, rainbows and the red balloons. This boy's magically delicious! Adopt Lucky Charms today!”

Based in Massachusetts, Great Dog Rescue New England (GDRNE) is a 501(C)(3) non-profit, shelterless, all-breed rescue group. They consist of volunteers throughout New England who love dogs and want to help them escape homelessness. Their reach spans several states, as they rescue dogs who end up in New England and Southern shelters. Since they do not have a physical shelter, all their rescue dogs receive care in nurturing foster homes until they find their forever families.

This good boy is already listed as being fully housebroken, crate-trained, leash-trained, and knows several commands. Photo by Great Dog Rescue New England / Petfinder

As a nonprofit organization, Great Dog Rescue New England operates entirely through donations and the dedication of volunteers whose goal is to meet the needs of each dog as an individual and to ensure proper placement in a loving home. Toward that goal, they donate money to spay and neuter clinics in the South, engage in community outreach, and adopt dogs to agencies that train dogs to assist the physically disabled and hearing-impaired.

Great Dog Rescue New England requires that anyone interested in one of their loving rescues must begin the adoption process by filling out the adoption application. You must be 24 years of age or older and living in New England, New York, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania to complete & submit the application. They do not place dogs as emotional support animals or as service/guide dogs. For more information on how to adopt from Great Dog Rescue New England, please visit their website: https://gdrne.com

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