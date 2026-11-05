💰 Diamondhead MS Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Diamondhead’s money world is busy right now—local banks and credit unions are adding people who like numbers, service, and steady hours.

Here are a few solid options if you’re in Accounting & Finance and want to stay close to home.

Employer: Keesler Federal Credit Union (Jefferson Financial FCU division)

Keesler Federal Credit Union (Jefferson Financial FCU division) Location: Diamondhead, MS

Type: Full-time (Non-exempt)

Full-time (Non-exempt) Salary: Not listed

Front-line role helping members open accounts, handle deposits/loans, and solve day‑to‑day banking issues. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid leave, holidays, tuition help) and lots of training if you want to grow in retail banking.

Employer: Hancock Whitney

Location: Diamondhead, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advisory role serving mass affluent and high‑net‑worth clients with investment strategies and full financial plans. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years in financial services, and active SIE, Series 7, Series 66 (or 63 & 65), and Life & Health licenses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.