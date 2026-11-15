Four adorable kittens in Diamond Springs, CA are hoping to find their forever homes. All are young, social boys who love to play and would do best with another friendly cat or kitten.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

About Pennzoil:

Pennzoil (nicknamed Penny) is a super sweet, very social kitten. He’s brave and has liked every human, cat, and dog he has met so far. He loves to explore and play and has done great with other animals in his foster home.

He got his name because he was found covered in oil and needed lots of baths to get clean, but now he’s all cleaned up and ready for a loving home. He would love to be adopted with one of his foster siblings (Salem, Shell, or Chevron) or go to a home that already has another playful cat friend.

👉 Meet Pennzoil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

About Chevron:

Chevron is a super sweet, playful kitten who loves to play and cuddle with his siblings. He can be a bit shy at first around new cats and dogs, but he warms up quickly once he feels safe.

He doesn’t mind being held once he knows you and has a cute love for crinkled-up packing paper. Chevron would be happiest adopted with one of his foster siblings (Shell, Salem, or Pennzoil) or into a home with another playful cat.

👉 Meet Chevron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

About Shell:

Shell is another super sweet kitten who loves to cuddle with his siblings and play. Like Chevron, he can be a little scared at first around new cats and dogs, but he warms up fast.

Once he trusts you, he’s fine being held, and he also loves crinkled packing paper as a toy. Shell would love to be adopted with one of his foster siblings (Chevron, Pennzoil, or Salem) or go to a home with another playful kitty.

👉 Meet Shell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

About Salem:

Salem is a super sweet, playful kitten who loves to play with toys. He can be a bit nervous at first around new cats and dogs, but he warms up quickly and doesn’t mind being held once he knows you.

His favorite thing is his hedgehog toy, which he likes to carry around—a very cute habit! Salem would love to be adopted with one of his foster siblings (Pennzoil, Shell, or Chevron) or into a home with another playful cat friend.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Diamond Springs, CA and looking for a fun, friendly kitten (or a pair!), please reach out to Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode at (530) 642-2287 or visit their listings to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.