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🐱 Sweet Diamond Springs Cats Ready for Adoption Today
Diamond Springs has several lovely cats waiting for safe, loving homes. All of these kitties are at El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope and hoping to meet you soon.
PRINCE
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope
- Phone: (530) 621-7631
A tiny tuxedo gentleman, Prince is a baby medium-haired kitten who will grow into a very handsome boy. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TNR-CORBIN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope
- Phone: (530) 621-7631
TNR-Corbin is a young medium-haired boy, past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful. If you want a cat who’s still playful but a bit more grown, Corbin may be a nice fit.
👉 Meet TNR-Corbin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TNR-JESSICA
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope
- Phone: (530) 621-7631
TNR-Jessica is a baby tuxedo girl with medium-length fur. She’s a young kitten, so she’ll need a patient home ready for playtime, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet TNR-Jessica and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TEVIS
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue
- Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope
- Phone: (530) 621-7631
Tevis is a gray/blue baby kitten with medium-length fur. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten from a young age, Tevis could be a wonderful new family member.
👉 Meet Tevis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TAFFY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope
- Phone: (530) 621-7631
Taffy is a young tortoiseshell medium-haired cat. Tortoiseshells are known for their striking coats, and Taffy is sure to turn heads.
👉 Meet Taffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TNR-GABBY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue
- Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope
- Phone: (530) 621-7631
TNR-Gabby is a young gray/blue medium-haired girl. She’s a nice option if you’d like a cat who’s still youthful but not a tiny kitten.
👉 Meet TNR-Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Diamond Springs, CA, please consider visiting El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope or calling (530) 621-7631 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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