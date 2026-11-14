Diamond Springs has several lovely cats waiting for safe, loving homes. All of these kitties are at El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope and hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope

Phone: (530) 621-7631

A tiny tuxedo gentleman, Prince is a baby medium-haired kitten who will grow into a very handsome boy. If you’re looking for a young cat to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope

Phone: (530) 621-7631

TNR-Corbin is a young medium-haired boy, past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful. If you want a cat who’s still playful but a bit more grown, Corbin may be a nice fit.

👉 Meet TNR-Corbin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope

Phone: (530) 621-7631

TNR-Jessica is a baby tuxedo girl with medium-length fur. She’s a young kitten, so she’ll need a patient home ready for playtime, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet TNR-Jessica and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope

Phone: (530) 621-7631

Tevis is a gray/blue baby kitten with medium-length fur. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten from a young age, Tevis could be a wonderful new family member.

👉 Meet Tevis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope

Phone: (530) 621-7631

Taffy is a young tortoiseshell medium-haired cat. Tortoiseshells are known for their striking coats, and Taffy is sure to turn heads.

👉 Meet Taffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope

Phone: (530) 621-7631

TNR-Gabby is a young gray/blue medium-haired girl. She’s a nice option if you’d like a cat who’s still youthful but not a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet TNR-Gabby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Diamond Springs, CA, please consider visiting El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope or calling (530) 621-7631 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.