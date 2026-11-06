🐱 Playful & Cuddly Cats Ready for Adoption in Diamond Springs

Looking for a new feline friend in Diamond Springs, CA? These adoptable cats and kittens are waiting at local shelters for a loving home.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

A young Siamese beauty, Pearl is a baby kitten looking for her first real home. Siamese cats are often social and people-focused, so she could be a wonderful companion for someone who wants a close bond with their cat.

👉 Meet Pearl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $115

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

Birdie is a fluffy baby Domestic Mediumhair kitten. With her soft coat and young age, she’s a great match for a family ready to guide a kitten through all the fun stages of growing up.

👉 Meet Birdie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

Boots is a happy boy who loves laps and playing with his brothers and sisters. His purr is described as heart-melting, and he has a happy-go-lucky spirit that will bring a smile to your face.

Favorite toys: laser pointers, strings dragged along the ground, and feathers on a cat pole.

👉 Meet Boots and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

Diego is an adventurer who loves to explore. He climbs high places and checks out every corner to see what he can find. He enjoys playing with his siblings and racing through kitty tunnels.

Favorite toys: kitty tunnels and the laser pointer.

How to spot him: no markings on his nose and a large marking on his shoulder.

👉 Meet Diego and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

Little John is described as a perfect little gentleman and a huge love bug. He’s not pushy about food or toys and is happy to sit back and watch the action. He’s now looking for a cuddly lap where he can purr to his heart’s content.

Favorite toys: small toy mice, especially purple or blue ones.

How to spot him: a little “bowtie” marking on his chest and one large spot between his shoulder blades.

👉 Meet Little John and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

Despite his name, Spaz has grown into a good-natured boy who loves cuddle time. He still has plenty of playful energy when the toys come out.

Favorite toy: a blue or green feather on the end of a cat pole, which he’ll chase for hours.

How to spot him: three small spots between his shoulder blades.

👉 Meet Spaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

Sweet Pea truly lives up to her name. She loves to curl up in your lap and sleep the day away. When she’s feeling playful, she enjoys toy mice and tunnels.

Favorite toys: cheap little mice toys and tunnels.

How to spot her: a pink nose and more white fur than her sister.

👉 Meet Sweet Pea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode

Phone: (530) 642-2287

Button may look regal, but she’s a tomboy at heart. She loves to run and roughhouse with her siblings. She can be a little slow to trust at first, but her love and compassion shine through once she feels safe.

Favorite toys: small blue or green toy mice.

How to spot her: a black nose and more color spots than her sister.

👉 Meet Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope

Phone: (530) 621-7631

TNR is a young, all-black Domestic Mediumhair cat at the county shelter. If you’re open to a slightly older cat instead of a tiny kitten, he may be a great match.

👉 Meet TNR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope

Phone: (530) 621-7631

ALEXA is a baby Domestic Mediumhair kitten at the county shelter, ready for a home that can give her plenty of love and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet ALEXA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Shelter: El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope

Phone: (530) 621-7631

SIRIUS is a gray/blue baby Domestic Mediumhair kitten. If you’re looking for a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be the one.

👉 Meet SIRIUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Diamond Springs, please consider visiting Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode or El Dorado County Animal Services - West Slope to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.