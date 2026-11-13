The air quality forecast for Friday, November 13 shows Good conditions for the Coastal area, Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley, and Good to Moderate conditions in the Inland Empire. Residents can check current readings on the real-time AQI map: https://t.co/QWG0IrUj4U and see the full forecast at https://t.co/Xl1vuFKZlr.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Diamond Bar