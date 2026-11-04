⚠️ 246 Bradford pear trees to be removed, free replacements in 2027

🚧 Bradford pear trees coming down, free replacements in 2027

The Diamond Bar City Council has approved a project to remove and replace about 246 Bradford pear trees in parkways and medians, mainly along Montefino Avenue, Longview Drive, and Diamond Bar Boulevard.

These older trees have weak branches and are more likely to split or break, especially in wind. Work by West Coast Arborists, Inc. is expected to start as early as mid‑November and take 6–8 weeks, weather permitting.

In spring 2027, the City will offer new street trees at no cost to property owners wherever there’s a suitable planting spot. Nearby residents will be able to choose their preferred replacement tree from a City-approved list.

A community presentation will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 9–10 a.m. in the Windmill Room at City Hall, 21810 Copley Drive so residents can learn more and ask questions.

Residents in the project areas will get letters, neighborhood signs, and door hangers. For details, contact Public Works at 909-839-7060 or [email protected].