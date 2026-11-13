By Teia Collier | DFW Single Mom

NASCAR has always been about speed, strategy, and rivalries, but Ford took things in an entirely different direction with a Veterans Day event designed to honor those who serve while bringing fans together through racing, music, and community impact.

At Daytona International Speedway, Ford hosted their inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic. The race transformed the legendary track into a celebration of America’s military families and speed. The event combined Ford Racing competition, live entertainment, and charitable giving into what may be one of the most heartfelt motorsports events of the year.

A New Kind of NASCAR Event

Unlike a traditional NASCAR race weekend, the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic featured 12 Ford Racing drivers competing in six teams, each representing a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Drivers raced behind the wheel of specially liveried Mustang Dark Horse R race cars inspired by military vehicles, aircraft, and vessels.

The teams represented each of the branches of the military including the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and the U.S. Coast Guard. Ford drew inspiration from the iconic Army-Navy rivalry, but for this event expanded the concept to include all six military branches, creating a friendly competition fueled by both pride and horsepower.

For NASCAR fans, it offered something fresh and celebratory. For military families, it provided visible recognition on one of motorsports’ biggest stages.

Why This Event Matters

As mom, I appreciate when automotive brands move beyond marketing and create experiences that intentionally support the communities that they serve and build vehicles for. Ford didn’t stop at the race itself. The automaker established the Proud to Honor Fund, powered by Ford Philanthropy and GlobalGiving, with donations supporting organizations serving active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. Beneficiaries include Blue Star Families, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Team Rubicon, TAPS, Camp Southern Ground, and the Travis Manion Foundation thus expanding the impact beyond Daytona and long after the checkered flag falls.

Big Names Meet Big Moments

The event’s entertainment lineup brought together an unlikely but excitingly world-class mix of racing culture, country music, and mainstream entertainment. Performers included: Zac Brown Band, Nelly, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer and Warren Zeiders.

Grammy Award-winning artist Nelly’s participation carried deep, personal significance. The singer comes from a military family, was born on a military base in Texas, and has proudly performed for troops throughout his career. The event was hosted by Bobby Bones, one of country radio’s most recognizable personalities, while NASCAR coverage featured familiar voices from USA Network including Kim Coon, Marty Snider, and Jeff Burton.

The Mustang Still Leads the Charge

For Ford enthusiasts, the event reinforces something we’ve seen repeatedly across motorsports: the Mustang remains one of the most recognizable performance icons in racing. The Mustang Dark Horse R served as the centerpiece of the competition, showcasing Ford’s ongoing commitment to performance engineering and motorsports innovation. It’s proof that even as automotive technology evolves, drivers still connect emotionally with vehicles that represent freedom, competition, and American ingenuity.

Why It Caught Our Attention?

Events like the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic highlight something larger happening within the automotive industry. Brands are increasingly creating experiences that blend entertainment, community impact, and purpose. It makes the magic and spectacle make sense and uplifts communities. For families, that means racing is becoming more accessible, creates bigger moments and the memories (and brand identity link) more meaningful. It’s no longer just about who crosses the finish line first. It’s about the stories, people, and causes behind the competition.

Whether you’re a lifelong NASCAR fan, a Mustang enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates organizations that invest back into their communities, Ford’s effort at Daytona demonstrates how motorsports can serve as a platform for something bigger than racing. And in a sport built on speed, that’s a victory worth celebrating.

What do you think?

Would you attend a race that combines NASCAR action, live music, and support for military families? Share your thoughts with us on social media and join the conversation.

The post Ford Brings Patriotism, Horsepower, and Heart to Daytona with NASCAR’s New Veteran’s Day Race appeared first on DFW SINGLE MOM.