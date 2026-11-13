This is not the Honda Passport you’ll find sitting in the school pickup line. Honda Racing Corporation brought something considerably more fantastic to the 2026 SEMA Show: the Honda Passport Baja Spec Trophy Truck, a beasty hybrid-powered racing machine producing more than 1,300 peak horsepower. And while it shares the Passport name, this machine has a very different job.

Meet the Passport Baja Spec

Making its public debut at SEMA, the Passport Baja Spec is being developed to become the first hybrid-powered Trophy Truck to compete in the SCORE World Desert Championship. At its heart is a 2.4-liter twin-turbocharged V6 paired with an 800-volt hybrid architecture, producing more than 1,300 peak horsepower. With its abundant peak horsepower, the Honda Passport Baja Spec is more powerful than the massive 9-liter V8s residing in today’s top Trophy Trucks.

Honda says the project incorporates technology from its global racing programs, including IMSA, IndyCar and Formula One. HRC developed the truck with Mason Motorsports and partnered with two-time Baja 1000 winner Bryce Menzies and Menzies Motorsports as the team targets an overall Baja 1000 victory.

Scenes from the HRC Booth at the 2026 SEMA Show

Why a Hybrid Baja Truck Matters Beyond Functional Concept?

The horsepower number makes for a fantastic headline, but the hybrid technology may be the more interesting part of the story. It shows that Honda is putting electrification into an extremely demanding off-road racing environment. Rather than treating hybrid performance purely as a fuel-saving technology for everyday vehicles, this project gives Honda another setting in which to explore electrified performance.

For families driving the current Honda Passport to soccer games, road trips and grocery runs, don’t expect 1,300 horsepower anytime soon. But that’s part of what makes concepts and racing programs fun to watch, they show what’s possible. I love that sometimes the most interesting ideas shaping tomorrow’s vehicles begin in machines that look absolutely nothing like the one parked in your driveway.

To learn more about the 2027 Honda Passport, visit here.

The post Honda Built a 1,300-HP Hybrid Passport, and It’s Definitely Not for the School Run appeared first on DFW SINGLE MOM.