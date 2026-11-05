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A First Look at Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s New Children’s Attraction
By Elizabeth Smith,7 days ago
The Baker Martin Family Garden inside the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is a place where kids are allowed to do what comes naturally: run, climb, splash, get messy and explore. Forget the usual look-but-don’t-touch rules. Here, in what they’re calling “a garden of yes,” children can roll down a grassy hill and explore nature on their own terms.