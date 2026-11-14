Dexter’s healthcare scene is steady and growing, with new roles popping up in therapy and nursing. If you’re licensed and ready to work with patients, there are a couple of solid options right in town.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Dexter, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and lead therapeutic recreation activities for psychiatric patients to support their physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being. Great fit if you’re a CTRS with a bachelor’s in Recreation Therapy and enjoy designing programs and tracking patient progress.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Stoddard – Cardiac Rehab

Location: 1200 North 1 Mile Rd, Dexter, MO 63841

Type: Part-time (28 hours/week), Days

Salary: Not listed

Provide cardiac rehab nursing care using the full nursing process while coordinating with a multidisciplinary team. You’ll need to be a graduate of an accredited RN program with a current RN license and BLS (or completed within 30 days); other advanced certifications may be required based on unit needs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Dexter healthcare jobs tend to update fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.