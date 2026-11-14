🚧 Route H shoulder work near Dexter Nov. 16–19

Route H in Stoddard County will be reduced while MoDOT crews do shoulder work.

• Where: Route H from Route ZZ to County Road 637 near Dexter, Missouri

• When: Monday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day (weather permitting)

The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution, and plan for possible delays in this area during work hours.

For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.