Dexter’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with small, close‑knit teams looking for people who want to care for both patients and the community. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Dexter, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a patient-centered, community-focused dental practice providing gentle preventive care. You’ll handle cleanings, perio therapy, X-rays, and patient education while building long-term relationships with families.

Employer: Animal Rehabilitation Facility

Animal Rehabilitation Facility Location: Dexter, MI

Type: Full-time (expected 40 hours/week )

Full-time (expected ) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: CE credits, employee discount, paid time off

Join a small, private sports medicine and rehab practice for dogs, using tools like land/water treadmills, laser, ultrasound, PEMF, and more. Great fit if you love hands-on rehab work, client education, and a holistic approach to animal care.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Dexter, MI (field-based: home, school, community)

Type: Full-time (BCBA) ; BCaBA roles also available

; BCaBA roles also available Salary: Not listed (see PBS compensation estimator online)

Not listed (see PBS online) Benefits (for eligible full-time): Medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid holidays, quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary), 401(k) with 3% match, sign-on bonus in select areas, free CEUs, annual PBS conference

BCBAs and BCaBAs design and oversee ABA treatment plans for individuals with autism and behavioral needs. This role offers flexible caseloads, strong clinical support, and growth/mentorship, plus tech tools to make documentation and scheduling easier.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other chances in the same clinics.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.