Looking for a new feline friend in Devon, PA? These adoptable kittens are full of love, play, and purrs, and they’re all waiting at P.A.L.S for their forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Personality: Described as a true lap cat who starts purring the moment you pick him up. Very social, affectionate, and loves being around people. Runs to greet you when you walk into the room.

Described as a true lap cat who starts purring the moment you pick him up. Very social, affectionate, and loves being around people. Runs to greet you when you walk into the room. Notes: Listed together with Julianna as “ultimate cuddle companions” with a great mix of playful and snuggly.

Listed together with Julianna as “ultimate cuddle companions” with a great mix of playful and snuggly. Shelter: P.A.L.S

Contact: (610) 299-1860

👉 Meet Ridley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male (listed as male in posting)

Male (listed as male in posting) Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Another total lap cat who purrs as soon as you pick him up. Very social and affectionate, loves people, and runs to greet you for attention.

Another total lap cat who purrs as soon as you pick him up. Very social and affectionate, loves people, and runs to greet you for attention. Notes: Featured with Ridley as a bonded-style cuddle pair with a nice balance of play and affection.

Featured with Ridley as a bonded-style cuddle pair with a nice balance of play and affection. Shelter: P.A.L.S

Contact: (610) 299-1860

👉 Meet Juliana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Background: Rescued from a hoarding situation as a tiny kitten and nursed back to health with good food and love. Now ready for adoption.

Rescued from a hoarding situation as a tiny kitten and nursed back to health with good food and love. Now ready for adoption. Personality: Short, stocky body with big expressive eyes. Loves head, chin, and back scratches, but does not like kisses. Enjoys catnip and playing with toys. Needs a quieter home, as he does not like loud noises.

Short, stocky body with big expressive eyes. Loves head, chin, and back scratches, but does like kisses. Enjoys catnip and playing with toys. Needs a quieter home, as he does not like loud noises. Home needs: Must go to a home with another cat or kitten to play with.

Must go to a home with to play with. Shelter: P.A.L.S

Contact: (610) 299-1860

👉 Meet Chucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: 7 months (baby/young)

7 months (baby/young) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream and brown

Cream and brown Personality: Described as having a great personality and a classic Siamese look.

Described as having a and a classic Siamese look. Health & care: Tested FeLV/FIV negative , current on vaccinations, and parasite-free. Low-cost spay/neuter package offered through the group.

Tested , current on vaccinations, and parasite-free. Low-cost spay/neuter package offered through the group. Adoption fee: $500 (noted in listing)

(noted in listing) Shelter: P.A.L.S

Contact: (610) 299-1860

👉 Meet Polly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Super friendly and polite, asks for pets with a little kitten meow. Loves to play with other cats, enjoys snuggles, and is described as a “gentleman.”

Super friendly and polite, asks for pets with a little kitten meow. Loves to play with other cats, enjoys snuggles, and is described as a “gentleman.” Litter habits: Litter trained with a great appetite.

Litter trained with a great appetite. Shelter policy: If you do not have other pets, P.A.L.S requires adopting two kittens for healthy social and behavioral development. They’ll keep each other company and entertain you too. Low-cost spay/neuter package available.

If you do have other pets, for healthy social and behavioral development. They’ll keep each other company and entertain you too. Low-cost spay/neuter package available. Shelter: P.A.L.S

Contact: (610) 299-1860

👉 Meet Cream Cheese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Devon, PA, please consider visiting P.A.L.S or giving them a call at (610) 299-1860 to learn more about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.