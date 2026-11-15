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🐱 Sweet Devon Kittens Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Devon, PA? These adoptable kittens are full of love, play, and purrs, and they’re all waiting at P.A.L.S for their forever homes.
Ridley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Personality: Described as a true lap cat who starts purring the moment you pick him up. Very social, affectionate, and loves being around people. Runs to greet you when you walk into the room.
- Notes: Listed together with Julianna as “ultimate cuddle companions” with a great mix of playful and snuggly.
- Shelter: P.A.L.S
- Contact: (610) 299-1860
👉 Meet Ridley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juliana
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male (listed as male in posting)
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Another total lap cat who purrs as soon as you pick him up. Very social and affectionate, loves people, and runs to greet you for attention.
- Notes: Featured with Ridley as a bonded-style cuddle pair with a nice balance of play and affection.
- Shelter: P.A.L.S
- Contact: (610) 299-1860
👉 Meet Juliana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chucky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Color: Brown tabby
- Background: Rescued from a hoarding situation as a tiny kitten and nursed back to health with good food and love. Now ready for adoption.
- Personality: Short, stocky body with big expressive eyes. Loves head, chin, and back scratches, but does not like kisses. Enjoys catnip and playing with toys. Needs a quieter home, as he does not like loud noises.
- Home needs: Must go to a home with another cat or kitten to play with.
- Shelter: P.A.L.S
- Contact: (610) 299-1860
👉 Meet Chucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polly
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: 7 months (baby/young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream and brown
- Personality: Described as having a great personality and a classic Siamese look.
- Health & care: Tested FeLV/FIV negative, current on vaccinations, and parasite-free. Low-cost spay/neuter package offered through the group.
- Adoption fee: $500 (noted in listing)
- Shelter: P.A.L.S
- Contact: (610) 299-1860
👉 Meet Polly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cream Cheese
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Super friendly and polite, asks for pets with a little kitten meow. Loves to play with other cats, enjoys snuggles, and is described as a “gentleman.”
- Litter habits: Litter trained with a great appetite.
- Shelter policy: If you do not have other pets, P.A.L.S requires adopting two kittens for healthy social and behavioral development. They’ll keep each other company and entertain you too. Low-cost spay/neuter package available.
- Shelter: P.A.L.S
- Contact: (610) 299-1860
👉 Meet Cream Cheese and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Devon, PA, please consider visiting P.A.L.S or giving them a call at (610) 299-1860 to learn more about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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