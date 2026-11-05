👔 Devils Lake ND Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Devils Lake has a few solid leadership roles open right now, from running a busy sandwich shop to leading teams at a major retailer.

Here are the standout Executive & Management jobs hiring locally:

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Jimmy John’s Sandwiches Location: Devils Lake, ND (210 US-2)

Salary: Starting at $44,000/year + bonus pay

Type: Full-time, on-site

Why it’s worth a look: You’ll run the whole store operation—staffing, food safety, inventory, and cash handling. Bonus eligible, paid time off, employee discount, and paid training, with no formal education required.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1424 HWY 2 E, Devils Lake, ND

Salary: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Lead store teams, drive sales and profit, and shape customer experience in a high-impact role. Comes with a strong benefits package (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has flexible options or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.