🛒 Devils Lake Retail Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Devils Lake has a nice mix of retail roles right now, from big brands to a fast-growing cannabis company. If you like working with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Curaleaf

Curaleaf Location: Devils Lake, ND

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $66,500/year

Lead a busy cannabis retail store, manage a team, and own the store’s sales and profit results. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of retail leadership, can work days/nights/weekends, and want strong benefits, PTO, 401(k), and growth in a fast-moving industry.

Employer: Mondelēz International (Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!)

(Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!) Primary Area: East Grand Forks, MN; secondary area: Devils Lake, ND

East Grand Forks, MN; Type: Full-time, field sales/merchandising

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour (plus mileage reimbursement)

Drive your own car to local stores, stock shelves, build snack displays, and write orders so products stay in stock. Great if you like working independently, don’t mind physical work, and want solid benefits like 401(k), bonus eligibility, health insurance, paid vacation, and tuition help.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1695

Location: 1424 HWY 2 E, Devils Lake, ND 58301

Type: Full-time (opening/morning shifts)

(opening/morning shifts) Pay: $16 – $29/hour plus possible shift premiums and incentives

Work in the adult beverage area of the store, helping customers and keeping shelves stocked and organized. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and free education programs through Live Better U.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.