The Detroit Tigers apparently aren’t finished shopping for bullpen help, and their latest reported target is a pretty big name.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the Tigers are among multiple teams showing interest in veteran closer Raisel Iglesias, who is coming off an All-Star season with the Atlanta Braves.

“Raisel Iglesias has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers, per sources,” Romero reported on November 13. “The 36-year-old right-hander is coming off a season in which he posted a 2.55 ERA with 34 saves.”

The reported interest comes just days after Detroit reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Emilio Pagán, suggesting president of baseball operations Scott Harris may be looking to make multiple significant additions to the bullpen.

Raisel Iglesias Would Bring Proven Closing Experience to Detroit

Iglesias has established himself as one of baseball’s more dependable late-inning relievers, and his 2026 performance suggests he still has plenty left in the tank. In 59 appearances for Atlanta, he recorded 34 saves, a 2.55 ERA, 64 strikeouts, and a 1.08 WHIP across 60 innings.

The veteran right-hander also earned his first career All-Star selection in 2026, adding another accomplishment to an impressive résumé. According to Baseball-Reference, Iglesias has accumulated 287 career saves since making his Major League debut in 2015.

For Detroit, the interest makes plenty of sense considering what happened last season. The Tigers finished 2026 with 32 blown saves, and their inability to consistently protect late-inning leads was one of several reasons they missed the postseason.

Harris has already begun addressing that problem by agreeing to a deal with Emilio Pagán, but adding Iglesias would give manager A.J. Hinch another established option for high-pressure situations.

Tigers Could Face Competition From Atlanta Braves

Of course, bringing Iglesias to Detroit won’t necessarily be easy, especially with his former team also reportedly interested in retaining him. The Braves have already strengthened their bullpen by adding Evan Phillips on a three-year, $35 million contract, but that apparently hasn’t eliminated their interest in Iglesias.

What Raisel Iglesias Would Cost the Tigers

Detroit also has an interesting decision to make regarding how much money it wants to invest in veteran relievers. The Tigers recently declined Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option, and Iglesias earned $16 million with Atlanta during the 2026 season.

Iglesias will turn 37 in January, so his age and contract demands will certainly factor into any potential agreement. Still, considering how badly Detroit’s bullpen struggled last season, Harris may believe another proven closer is worth the investment.

There is currently no indication that the Tigers have made Iglesias a formal contract offer or that negotiations are underway. However, with Detroit already making moves to overhaul its relief corps, this is one situation worth watching as the offseason continues.