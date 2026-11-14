The Detroit Lions have been waiting a long time to get All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph back on the field, and general manager Brad Holmes just delivered some encouraging news about his recovery.

During an exclusive interview with Colton Pouncy of The Athleticon Saturday, Holmes provided an update on Joseph’s progress as he continues working his way back from the knee injury that has kept him out of action since October 2025. While Joseph won’t be available for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Germany, the latest comments from Detroit’s general manager suggest things are moving in the right direction.

And for a Lions defense that has been dealing with its share of injuries, that’s certainly welcome news.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph walks around midfield before the Michigan vs Michigan State football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brad Holmes Gives Encouraging Kerby Joseph Update

When asked about Joseph’s progress, Holmes made it clear that Detroit likes what it has seen from the talented safety during his return to practice.

“He’s got the same fluidity, bounce in his step, all that,” Holmes said. “I think now it’s just a matter of him getting into that football shape. It’s just been a while. So, I think he’s on track with the acclimation plan that’s set out for him.”

Those comments are particularly encouraging considering how long Joseph has been sidelined. The 26-year-old safety hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since October 12, 2025, and his lingering knee issues have kept him out for the entire 2026 season so far.

As previously reported, the Lions opened Joseph’s 21-day practice window on October 28, allowing him to begin participating in football activities again. He took another important step Thursday when he was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time this season.

Lions Facing Important Decision on Joseph

Despite the encouraging update, Detroit still has an important decision to make regarding Joseph’s status.

The Lions must activate Joseph from the Physically Unable to Perform list by November 18 at 4 p.m. ET, or he will be ineligible to play for the remainder of the season. As previously discussed, Joseph’s approaching roster deadline makes the next several days especially important.

What a Kerby Joseph Return Would Mean for Detroit

For now, Joseph will remain sidelined against New England, but his eventual return would give Detroit another major weapon in the secondary. With Brian Branch back in action and newly acquired safety Andre Cisco joining the mix, the Lions could soon have significantly more flexibility on the back end of their defense.

Of course, Holmes’ comments don’t guarantee Joseph will be ready to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week. They do, however, provide legitimate reason for optimism as the Lions continue their push toward the postseason.

And if Joseph can return anywhere close to the All-Pro form he displayed in 2024, Detroit’s defense could be getting one heck of a boost at exactly the right time.