The Ferris State Bulldogs have officially made history.

With a victory over Roosevelt University, Ferris State has captured its 41st consecutive win, surpassing rival Grand Valley State’s previous record and establishing a new benchmark for consecutive victories in NCAA Division II football.

What began as an impressive winning streak has turned into one of the most remarkable runs in college football. The Bulldogs have continued to find ways to win, putting together a stretch of dominance that has separated them from the rest of Division II.

A Dominant Performance Against Roosevelt

Ferris State left little doubt about its place in Division II history, defeating Roosevelt 63-20 on Saturday at Top Taggart Field. The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 on the season, finishing the regular season undefeated while securing the record-breaking victory.

The offense put together another impressive performance, totaling 590 yards. Ferris State scored seven rushing touchdowns, with Marcel Jones finding the end zone three times.

The Bulldogs controlled the game from the opening minutes, building a 42-0 lead before Roosevelt managed to get on the scoreboard. The Lakers, who arrived in Big Rapids at 5-5, did not score until the third quarter, and even with Roosevelt finding some offensive success late, Ferris State remained firmly in control.

The victory was more than another win in the standings. It was the moment the Bulldogs officially separated themselves from every other Division II program in the record books.

Passing Grand Valley State’s Record

For years, Grand Valley State held the Division II consecutive-win record with 40 straight victories between 2005 and 2007.

Now, that record belongs to Ferris State.

The Bulldogs entered Saturday tied with their biggest rival after defeating Wayne State 80-0 the previous weekend. With the win over Roosevelt, Ferris secured its 41st consecutive victory, officially moving past Grand Valley’s historic run.

There is something particularly meaningful about Ferris State breaking a record previously held by its biggest rival, and about one Michigan school taking the mark from another. The Bulldogs and Lakers have built one of the most recognizable rivalries in Division II football, and Ferris now has another piece of history to add to that rivalry.

Saturday added a second line to the record book as well. Ferris State has now won 35 straight games at Top Taggart Field, also a Division II record.

The Tony Annese Era Continues

Much of Ferris State’s success has come under head coach Tony Annese, who has led the program since 2012 and helped establish the Bulldogs as a national powerhouse.

Since capturing their first national championship in 2021, Ferris State has continued to build one of the most successful stretches in program history. The Bulldogs have won four national championships in the last five seasons, including the 2024 and 2025 titles.

The current winning streak dates to Aug. 31, 2024, the last time Ferris State lost. That defeat came in the season opener at Pittsburg State, and the Bulldogs have not lost since.

What makes the accomplishment even more impressive is the consistency required to maintain a streak of this magnitude. Winning 41 consecutive games means navigating different opponents, challenging road environments, injuries and the pressure that comes with being the team everyone wants to beat.

What’s Next for Ferris State

Breaking the Division II consecutive-win record is an accomplishment that will be remembered for years, but Ferris State’s season is far from finished.

At 11-0, the Bulldogs now turn their attention toward the NCAA Division II postseason, where they will look to capture their third consecutive national championship.

Ferris State has already established itself as one of the premier programs in Division II history. Another national championship would make this season even more special.

The Bulldogs came into 2026 looking to defend their championship. They now leave the regular season as the owners of a record that once belonged to their biggest rival.

Forty-one straight wins. Four national championships. One new standard for Division II football.

Ferris State isn’t just chasing history anymore. It’s making it.