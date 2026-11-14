Cade Cunningham Sets Fan Straight Before Inbounding Ball vs. Wizards

Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham apparently has no problem letting fans know when he thinks their basketball opinions are completely ridiculous. And one fan learned that lesson firsthand during Detroit’s recent game against the Washington Wizards.

A video shared by FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) on X shows Cunningham reacting to a fan who was discussing which legendary high school basketball team was better: the undefeated 2016 Chino Hills squad or Cunningham’s own 2020 Montverde Academy team.

The fan apparently believed that Chino Hills would have beaten Montverde, and Cunningham wasn’t having any of it.

“You out your damn mind,” Cunningham fired back.

Well, that settles that debate. At least as far as Cade is concerned.

The hilarious exchange took place on the floor at Capital One Arena during Detroit’s Nov. 12 road game against Washington, a 144-140 double-overtime win in which Cunningham poured in a career-high 52 points.

Cade Cunningham Has a Pretty Strong Argument

For those unfamiliar with these two legendary high school teams, this is actually a legitimate basketball debate.

The 2016 Chino Hills team featured Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, LaMelo Ball, and Onyeka Okongwu. According to MaxPreps’ historical rankings, that squad finished a perfect 35-0 while averaging nearly 98 points per game.

But Cunningham’s 2020 Montverde team was ridiculous in its own right.

The Eagles went 25-0 and featured Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Moses Moody, and Day’Ron Sharpe. MaxPreps has that team outscoring its opponents by an average of 39 points per game, with Cunningham earning National Player of the Year honors.

That’s an absurd amount of talent on one high school basketball court.

Pistons Star Isn’t Backing Down

Of course, Cunningham has plenty to feel good about these days, as the Pistons continue establishing themselves as a serious Eastern Conference contender.

The former No. 1 overall pick has become the centerpiece of a Detroit team that is building a reputation for its chemistry and unselfish play under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

But apparently, some things are still personal, including the legacy of his high school basketball team.

And while we will never know whether the 2016 Chino Hills squad could have beaten Cunningham’s 2020 Montverde team, one thing is obvious.

Cade Cunningham isn’t losing any sleep over that argument. He already knows who he’s picking.

So, who wins: 2016 Chino Hills or 2020 Montverde Academy?