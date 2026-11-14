The New England Patriots will be without three players when they take on the Detroit Lions in Germany on Sunday, including a familiar face Detroit fans know quite well. But the Patriots’ final injury report also revealed another concern, with nine additional players listed as questionable for the Week 10 showdown.

According to the Patriots’ official injury report, cornerback Carlton Davis III, offensive lineman Ben Brown, and running back TreVeyon Henderson have all been ruled out. Davis, who started 13 games for Detroit during the 2024 season, will miss his opportunity to face his former teammates.

The Patriots also have significant uncertainty surrounding wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, both of whom are questionable. That’s certainly not an ideal situation for a New England team preparing to face a Lions squad riding a four-game winning streak.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch past New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Patriots Facing Major Injury Concerns Against Lions

The three confirmed absences were initially reported earlier this week, but Friday’s final report provided a clearer picture of New England’s injury situation.

Davis is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his fifth game of the season. The veteran cornerback signed with New England in March 2025 after spending one season in Detroit, where he recorded 56 tackles, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended.

Henderson, meanwhile, remains sidelined because of an illness, while Brown is dealing with a knee injury. Those absences create additional challenges for the Patriots on both sides of the football.

According to Patriots reporter Evan Lazar, New England also has nine players listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest.

The list includes:

WR A.J. Brown: Ankle/Knee

Ankle/Knee RB Rhamondre Stevenson: Knee

Knee S Kevin Byard III: Chest

Chest FB Reggie Gilliam: Knee

Knee TE Cameron Latu: Back

Back OL Walter Rouse: Concussion Protocol

Concussion Protocol S Brenden Schooler: Hamstring

Hamstring OL Greg Van Roten: Hamstring

Hamstring CB Charles Woods: Hamstring

The uncertainty surrounding Brown and Stevenson is particularly notable, considering both are important pieces of New England’s offense. Their availability could have a significant impact on how the Patriots attack Detroit’s defense.

Lions Also Dealing With Key Absences

Of course, Detroit has injury concerns of its own heading into Sunday’s matchup. The Lions have ruled out safety Kerby Joseph, center Cade Mays, and cornerback D.J. Reed.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is also questionable because of a rib injury, while running back Sione Vaki is dealing with an ankle issue. However, quarterback Jared Goff carries no injury designation after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

Lions vs. Patriots Records and Kickoff Time in Munich

The Lions enter Sunday’s game with a 6-2 record, while New England sits at 5-4 following a 45-27 loss to Green Bay. Both teams will be dealing with important absences when they take the field at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 15, with the game televised on FOX. With multiple starters ruled out and several others questionable, the final inactive lists could become especially important for both teams.