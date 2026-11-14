The Detroit Red Wings may be running out of time to convince Simon Edvinsson to return, and the latest report suggests the young defenseman is prepared to take his career overseas rather than give in.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, reporters in Sweden believe Edvinsson is willing to play in his home country if his contract standoff with Detroit continues beyond the Dec. 1 deadline.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

“That’s how strong his resolve is,” Friedman said during an appearance on NHL Network. “But we’ll see, we won’t know that for another 16-17 days.”

The comments were shared by NHL News on X and raise another troubling possibility for a Red Wings organization already dealing with considerable uncertainty.

Simon Edvinsson Could Take His Talents to Sweden

Edvinsson, 23, remains an unsigned restricted free agent and has yet to play a game for Detroit during the 2026-27 season. Under NHL rules, he must sign a contract by Dec. 1 to be eligible to play in the league this season.

If that deadline passes without an agreement, Edvinsson would be unable to suit up for Detroit or another NHL team for the remainder of the season. However, playing professionally in Sweden could provide him with an alternative while his NHL future remains unresolved.

Edvinsson previously returned to Sweden and practiced with Frölunda HC before coming back to North America. As The Detroit News reported in October, his return to the United States did not indicate that a contract agreement was imminent.

Now, Friedman’s latest comments suggest Edvinsson may be prepared to follow through on a lengthy absence from the NHL rather than accept a deal he does not want.

Red Wings Facing Difficult Decision Before Dec. 1

Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has repeatedly expressed his desire to keep Edvinsson in the organization. However, Horcoff recently acknowledged that he is willing to listen to trade offers for the young defenseman.

That represents an important development considering Detroit’s previous reluctance to entertain moving one of its most promising young players. With the deadline approaching, the Red Wings must determine whether a contract agreement remains realistic or whether a trade offers a better outcome.

As Hockeysverige reported this week, Horcoff has left the door open to discussions with interested teams while maintaining that signing Edvinsson remains his preference.

What Comes Next for Simon Edvinsson and the Red Wings

The Red Wings have already been facing pressure to resolve Edvinsson’s contract situation. The possibility of him playing in Sweden adds another layer of urgency to an increasingly uncomfortable situation.

For now, there is no confirmation that Edvinsson has reached an agreement with a Swedish club or made a final decision to leave the NHL. But if Friedman’s information accurately reflects the defenseman’s intentions, Detroit may be discovering just how far Edvinsson is willing to take this standoff.