The Detroit Red Wings have played 20 games and sit last in the Atlantic Division at 7-10-3 with 17 points, per ESPN’s standings. If that does not turn around, Detroit becomes a seller at the NHL trade deadline, and Andrew Copp is already on the board.

Matt Larkin’s NHL trade board at Daily Faceoff, published Nov. 12, lists the Red Wings center in Tier 4, the group Larkin labels a trade chip later in the season if teams sell. The board attaches no commentary to Copp, and it puts Detroit’s bigger names well above him: Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson are both Tier 1. So the case for moving Copp has to be made on what he actually is.

Nov 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Andrew Copp Is Worth to a Contender

Copp is 32 and in the final season of the five-year deal he signed with Detroit in July 2022, a contract worth $28,125,000 with a cap hit of $5,625,000. He becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer, which is the part that makes him a deadline piece rather than a roster problem.

The production is what it is. Copp has three goals and six assists in 20 games this season with a minus-4 rating, and he is averaging 18:41 of ice time a night. That is real usage without much on the scoresheet, which is why nobody is trading a roster player for him. Draft capital is the realistic return, and Detroit would likely have to eat part of the $5,625,000 to get it.

There is also a clause in the way. Copp’s deal carries a modified no-trade clause that lets him submit a list of 10 teams he cannot be dealt to, according to The Stanley Cap and Spotrac. A third of the league can be off the table before Detroit makes a call.

Why the Red Wings Should Still Move Him

Copp has been a Red Wing since the 2022-23 season, and he is the kind of player a contender adds in March, a veteran center for a third or fourth line that needs one. Detroit, meanwhile, needs to turn every expiring contract it has into draft capital rather than watch it walk for nothing on July 1.

Copp is from Ann Arbor, so this is home. It would still be the right move for both sides, and it would not be a surprise.