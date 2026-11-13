Detroit Red Wings goalie John Gibson stopped 24 of 29 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. With the loss for the Red Wings again, there are major concerns about Gibson being the starting goalie for much longer.

This season with Detroit, he has a 4-7-1 record with a 3.58 GAA and a .862 save percentage through 13 games, along with zero shutouts. With his numbers being poor and contributing to a lot of Red Wings losses, he should not really be the goalie for the Red Wings moving forward. One voice at The Athletic sees it the other way.

Nov 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) makes a save during the first period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What The Athletic Sees in John Gibson

Max Bultman of The Athletic thinks that the Detroit Red Wings need to keep sticking with John Gibson in net, and his argument starts with last season rather than this one. He said,

“Gibson had a slow start last season before turning in a stretch of dominant play from December through February, so keep that in mind. But right now, Gibson’s .862 save percentage through 13 games is the fifth-worst mark in the league among goalies with at least five games played. And two of the goalies lower than him (Arvid Söderblom and Jordan Binnington) are at exactly five. Last year’s arc is a reminder not to write off a player too soon. And the Red Wings have plenty of incentive to give him every opportunity to find his game. But Gibson’s given up some leaky ones this season, including Florida’s first goal on Thursday, and Detroit is going to need more to him if he’s going to get 65 percent of their starts.”

That is the counterargument to the one Red Wings fans have been making all month. Bultman is not saying Gibson has been good. He is saying the arc of last season is a reason not to write a goalie off in November, and that Detroit has every incentive to let him work his way back to it.

Why Detroit Is Running Out of Patience

The only way that Detroit keeps on marching Gibson out there is if they want to get a higher draft pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Gibson’s play has been horrendous. He is not a part of the future plans for the Red Wings anyway. Detroit already handed him the net back on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues while Daniil Tarasov was carrying the better numbers, and the Red Wings lost that one too.

Final Year of His Contract

He is in the final year of his contract with the Red Wings. Gibson is 33 years old and carries a $6.4 million cap hit in the last season of the eight-year, $51.2 million deal he signed in 2018. The more they play him, the better the chance that they are going to lose the game. Detroit is better off starting Tarasov or Michal Postava, who won his first NHL game in October, in net. Gibson might be off to a slow start, but he can’t make the saves when he needs to anymore. Bultman can talk himself into thinking the Red Wings need to keep playing Gibson, but Tarasov needs to be declared the starting goalie moving forward.