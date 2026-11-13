The Detroit Red Wings no doubt have a decision to make on goalie John Gibson. He is 33 years old and is on an expiring contract. Gibson has not lived up to expectations this season. He has a 4-7-1 record with a 3.58 GAA and a .862 save percentage, along with zero shutouts. The truth is, the Red Wings should end the Gibson experience now after losing to the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Thursday night. If they do move him, the question becomes whether Trey Augustine or Michal Postava gets the call.

Matt Larkin of dailyfaceoff.com wrote about the potential plans for the Red Wings between the pipes if they were to trade Gibson before the NHL trade deadline. Larkin wrote, “Gibson was outstanding for the Red Wings last season under duress. This season: ironically, just as Detroit’s defensive play has improved, he’s struggling, badly outplayed by Daniil Tarasov, and Gibson is now injured to boot. If the Wings are ready to try a Tarasov/Trey Augustine duo in net, they will have to consider walking away from Gibson and getting something for him before the deadline.”

One detail in that column has already changed. Gibson left a Nov. 3 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a lower-body injury and missed the next two games, but he was back in net Nov. 10 at St. Louis and started again in Florida on Thursday, stopping 24 of 29 shots.

MSU goalie Trey Augustine (1) makes a save as OSU’s Max Montes (16) tries to jam the puck in Saturday, March 14, 2026 at Munn Arena. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Trey Augustine Has Not Played an NHL Game for the Detroit Red Wings

Trey Augustine is 21 years old. He was a second-round selection (41st overall pick) in the 2023 NHL Draft. Augustine has not played in an NHL game. He has been with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, and in eight games he has a 4-1-2 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .909 save percentage, along with zero shutouts.

It would be interesting to see Detroit call him up if the Red Wings traded away Gibson. The truth is, Augustine should play the entire 2026-27 season in the AHL and wait until 2027-28 to get the chance to be the long-term answer for the Red Wings in net.

Michal Postava Is the Better Short-Term Call-Up

There is nothing wrong with wanting Augustine to be the call-up for the Red Wings if they want to move off of Gibson, but Michal Postava would be the better short-term answer. Postava has played in two NHL games this season and has a 1-0 record with a .886 save percentage and a 2.89 GAA. He no doubt needs to get more work in the NHL.

What Detroit’s Net Could Look Like in 2027-28

There could be a chance that Postava and Augustine are the goaltending tandem for Detroit in 2027-28. For now, Larkin’s thinking of a Tarasov and Augustine tandem instead of Postava and Tarasov doesn’t feel like the correct answer.